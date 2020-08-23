Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the government’s concerned department will review and decide reopening of education institutions in the next month, the opposition parties would ask the government to take the parliament into confidence on this matter. The federal government due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country had decided to close educational institutions for an indefinite period. The decision was taken to avoid spread of the infectious disease. The government has now hinted to open schools by the mid of September, as the cases have significantly reduced in the country. The opposition parties, through call-attention notice, would raise the matter in the house. The opposition members would ask the government to take parliament into confidence before taking a big decision. The opposition would also urge the government to take all provinces into confidence before taking any decision regarding reopening of educational institutions.