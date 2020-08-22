Share:

“There is nothing nearer to my heart than

to have a great center of culture and learning

in a place like Peshawar”

-Mohammad Ali Jinnah

Image: Wikapedia

Islamia College in Peshawar was founded by Nawab Sir Abdul Qayyum Khan and Sir George Rose-Keppel in 1913. One of the oldest institutions for Higher Education in Pakistan, it also played a fundamental role in the Aligarh Movement as well.

Sir Abdul Qayyum Khan and Sir George Rose-Keppel gained inspiration to build this college after visiting the Aligarh Muslim University in 1909. They realised there was an immense lack of education in KPK and many students were restricted from receiving higher education. Nawab Abdul Qayyum Khan held a meeting with other intellectuals in Peshawar in 1911 to propose the idea and received immediate support.

A large plot of land was purchased and donated from the Khalil of Tehkals and Nizam of Hyderabad to bring the Islamia College to life. Mohammad Ali Jinnah also put a donation to the College in his will.