Iimergara - Private Education Network (PEN) Malakand Division on Saturday announced to open all private education institutions by August 24.

The announcement was made during a protest rally organized by PEN Lower Dir in front of Timergara Press Club to condemn district administration action against private schools for violating official orders regarding schools closure.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans. They urged the government to shun its anti-education policies and immediately order reopening of schools.

Speaking on the occasion PEN Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice President Abdul Wadood, Malakand Division President and member Private Schools’ Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Shah, Maidan President Malik Shahid and others criticized the government for allowing all other businesses and opening all other departments except educational institutions which was badly affecting the school-going children.

They announced to open all private educational institutions in Malakand Division by August 24 and warned to bring children along-with their parents on roads if the government tried to close education institutions.