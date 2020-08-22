Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested two men for their involvement in murder and rape cases and recovered weapons from their possession, informed a spokesman on Saturday.

According to details, a team or Race Course police, following the instruction of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, have nabbed an accused namely Arish alias Bhola for his alleged involvement in killing a man and injuring three others while opening intense firing during a marriage ceremony last week at Allama Iqbal Colony. He said police managed to arrest the killer through human intelligence and obtaining mobile data. He said the investigators had already held three suspects during raids for their involvement in the crime.

In yet another action, investigators have apprehended a man on charges of sexually assaulting a married woman on gun point and recording objectionable scenes on mobile phone to blackmail her. The accused has been identified as Hanif Shah, against whom a case was registered. SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar told media that police have arrested the accused and seized weapon from his possession. He said investigators are also making efforts for recovery of mobile phone.