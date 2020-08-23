Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday congratulated the leadership and people of Turkey as the country announced making biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea. The amount of gas reserves in the discovered field could meet Turkey’s total gas consumption for seven to eight years without any additional gas imports.

In the felicitation message, the President said that Pakistan must congratulate their friends, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey, on their biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea.

He said that friends revel and rejoice in the happiness and prosperity of friends. On Friday last, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced to have found 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the biggest ever discovery in the Black Sea with a worth of around $65 billion.

He added that he hoped this gas would reach Turkish consumers in 2023, the 100th anniversary of the birth of the modern republic.