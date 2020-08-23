Share:

The Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nusrat Wahid has said that a criminal case under sections of fraudulent, forged documents and other counterfeited activities against former PM Nawaz Sharif should be registered because he told a lie and submitted bogus therapeutic certificate to escape abroad despite the fact that he was not sick.

Furthermore, Adviser to the Prime Minster on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif an “absconder”, added that Mr Sharif’s four-week bail on medical grounds expired in December last year and the government had already approached the UK government for his extradition. “The government is treating him (Sharif) as an absconder and has already sent a request to the British government to extradite him,” Mr Akbar said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

In a statement the PTI leader Nusrat Wahid said that political activities of the PML-N leader from London have been continuing since he went to abroad. Nusrat Wahid demanded Supreme Court to take notice against Nawaz illegal, unethical and immoral activities hence, he also uses Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman for conspiracies against government and keeps close contacts with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition leaders but PTI will not accept any pressure of anyone and there is no value of Nawaz and his companions’ blackmailing.

MNA Nusrat offered to provide container if anybody wants to protest or arrange any sit-in anywhere because now the said characters have exposed in-front of people of Pakistan and the masses will never attend any sit-in, long march or protest call of these used bullets. Nawaz’s videos of walking, eating and enjoying abroad with good healthy condition have become viral on social media which is proved that he made a drama about showing his worst medical condition, submitted fake documents and escaped abroad so he must be punished through a competent court of law.

Nusrat Wahid revealed that it’s a proven history that Nawaz Sharif always leaved his party workers and leaders when he faced bad situation, neither he can afford imprisonment nor can eat any sub-standard diet, he is habitual to eat expensive dishes that’s why he demanded McDonald burger when he was in jail but the PTI has exposed his real face before people of Pakistan, she concluded.

The Adviser to the Prime Minster on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar said that on Oct 29 2019, the court granted Mr Sharif eight-week bail for treatment within Pakistan. On Nov 16, he got a four-week permission to travel abroad for treatment. According to Mr Akbar, the former prime minister was supposed to keep the court and the Punjab government updated about his treatment by sharing the details of the process of his treatment and test reports which he didn’t do.

He said that Mr Sharif applied to the Punjab government for bail extension on Feb 19. He said the UK government was also informed about the development on March 2 with a request for Mr Sharif’s extradition.

He said it was because of money laundering that Pakistan was put on the grey list of the FATF. He said that the opposition needed to understand the seriousness of the crime and the world’s concerns on it.

Not to be left behind, Shahbaz Gill chimed in with allegation of “rigging of medical tests” by Nawaz Sharif.” He claimed that if the quantity of ETDA — a chemical that functions by binding calcium in the blood and prevents blood clotting — was increased during sample collection, platelets count could be manipulated.

“This is precisely what the Sharif family did. It was allowed to take and submit blood samples of Nawaz Sharif and manipulated the samples,” he alleged.