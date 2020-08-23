Share:

KARACHI - The Syndicate meeting of the University of Karachi (KU) has principally agreed to reserve quota for the students belonging to minority communities. The matter would now be placed before the Academic Council for formal approval. KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Saturday chaired the Syndicate meeting which was held at the VC Secretariat. The Syndicate members were informed that KU would like to allocate the quota for the minority students for admissions in all departments. The participants of the meeting after approving the proposal decided to forward the matter to the Academic Council for final approval.

Meanwhile, the nominations of Dr. Masooma Hassan, Professor Dr. Zabita Khan Shinwari, and Engineer Jabbar Memon for the Syndicate members were approved for a two-year term.

The KU Syndicate has especially included a member of the National Assembly Dr. Shahida Rahmani and Dr. Mohsin Ali in the Karachi University Harassment Committee to investigate the suicide of HEJ’s PhD student Nadia Ashraf.

The Syndicate meeting also decided that those retired university employees, who were still occupying houses on campus, would be given a one-month notice to vacate these residences, adding in case of non-compliance, these persons would be dismissed from service as per the rules and regulations of the university.

The KU Syndicate also approved an increase in the Special Allowance for Disabled Employees from Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 in the light of the Office Memorandum issued by the Government of Pakistan.

In the light of the letter of Bank Al-Falah Islamic, approval has been given to set up a branch and fees collection booth of Bank Al-Falah Islamic at the University of Karachi.