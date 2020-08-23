Share:

Rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh and northeast Balochistan, while at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi twenty-eight, Gilgit nineteen and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla will be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thundershowers while in Leh weather will remain partly cloudy.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh nine, Pulwama seventeen, Anantnag sixteen and Shopian and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade.