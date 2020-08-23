Share:

TANDO MOHAMMAD KHAN/DADU - The recent downpour has left several parts of Tando Muhammad Khan district under knee-deep water, exposing the inefficiency of the local administration. Despite the fact that there has been no rain in the city and other parts of the district since Friday, pedestrians and motorists can be seen still facing a great deal of inconvenience as they have to make their way through knee-deep water in various localities, especially in Behrani Mohallah, Fateh Chowk, Memon Mohallah, Peoples Colony, Mir Mohallah and Gulishan-e-Faiz Colony. Due to the water accumulated on roads, traffic jams have become frequent now.

The incidents of motorcyclists receiving injuries after falling into manholes and hitting haphazardly constructed speed-breakers have also been reported from different parts of the district. Meanwhile, provincial leader of PTI Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has criticised the municipal committee for failing to resolve the sewerage problem in these localities.

He said several houses and buildings had developed cracks and could collapse any time due to seepage, accusing the district administration and relevant departments of acting like a silent spectator.

Drainage of rainwater in Hyderabad continues: The drainage of rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas of urban localities of Hyderabad district is in progress under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro. According to an announcement made on Saturday, the concerned departments have been engaged in draining out water from the areas of Shahbaz Building, Thandi Sarak, Latifabad Unit-2, Hali Road, Haider Chowk, Gari Khata, Qazi Qayyum Road, Latifabad Unit-7 Underpass, Mehmood Garden, Wahdat Colony, Daudpota Library Road and Alamdar Chowk to Bhitai Town.

After Friday’s downpour, the deputy commissioner along with additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners visited affected areas of the district and monitored the drainage process.

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh also visited the low-lying areas and different pumping stations and issued directives for the early disposal of rainwater.