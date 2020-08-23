Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died at 64, however no cause of death has been determined. The band announced Sherman’s passing in an Instagram post, calling the musician ‘unique.’ The guitarist played on the band’s debut self-titled album and contributed to their albums Freaky Styley, Mother’s Milk and The Abbey Road EP. ‘We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,’ the band wrote to Instagram. Adding: ‘Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.

He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.’