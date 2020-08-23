Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday has told that Punjab government and provincial health minister Yasmin Rashid gave permission to former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

According to media reports the PML-N leader said in a statement that ‘rented’ spokespersons should better concentrate on resolving the issues of the general masses instead of tweeting on Nawaz Sharif matter.

She further asked about the return of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, who is involved in sugar theft.

When will the government give one crore jobs to unemployed people and five million houses to homeless people, she asked.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the national development has decreased to 0.4 ratio from 5.8 in PTI tenure. The price of sugar has reached Rs110 from Rs52 and flour is being sold at Rs78 from Rs33, she stated.