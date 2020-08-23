Share:

Lakki marwat - District Emergency Officer (DEO) Jan Muhammad Afridi of Rescue 1122 on Saturday cancelled leaves of all staffers of medical emergency, fire fighting and disaster units under Muharram plan, Rescue Service official said.

“The leaves have been cancelled on the directives of Rescue Service Provincial Director General Dr. Khateer Ahmad,” said an official. He said the DEO also chaired a meeting to discuss and finalise Muharram plan and arrangements.

The meeting was attended besides others by station house in-charge, control room in-charge, station coordinator and section in-charge.

“Afridi assigned tasks to the staffers of different units and directed them to remain alert during Muharram,” he said and added that the rescuers would ensure provision of all services to the citizens during the holy month of Muharram.