Share:

Rawalpindi / islamabad-In a shocking incident, four dacoits dressed in uniform of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) robbed two distributors of oil company in Gujar Khan while robbers mugged an auto-spare parts shop in Bhara Kahu on Saturday.

Islamabad police claimed to have traced out two killers involved in launching armed attack on a house and killing a man in G-13/4 Sector, area of Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif.

According to details, a gang of four dacoits wearing ANF officials uniform intercepted two distributors Waqas Haider and Farhan of Saromo Motor Oil Company at Shah De Lass in Gujar Khan in broad day light and snatched Rs150,000 cash from them on gunpoint. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene, they said adding that the victims reported the incident to Gujar Khan police for legal action.

Similarly, unknown dacoits smashed locks of an auto-mobile shop located at Athal Chowk in Bhara Kahu and mugged mobil oil and spare parts, they said. The owner lodged complaint with PS Bhara Bahu against unknown robbers.

Meanwhile, officials of PS Golra Sharif have registered a murder against five men involved in gunning down a citizen in a day light armed attack on a house in G-13/4 Sector.

DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed claimed that investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit have traced out the five attackers and the vehicle they used in crime. He said two police teams have been constituted and sent to KP to arrest the culprits.