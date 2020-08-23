Share:

ISLAMABAD - Scarlett Johansson looked undeniably angelic as she frolicked on the beach with her beloved Chihuahua in The Hamptons. The 35 year old Academy Award nominee slipped her toned frame into a light pink sundress and sported a pair of black RayBan sunglasses over her eyes. At one point, Johansson showcased her best superhero stance, while chasing her pup around in the warm sand. Scarlett’s famous blonde tresses were tied back into a low bun and she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup for her solo outing. The actress’ style of dress put all of her tattoos on display, including her rose back tattoo, ankle tattoo, and brightly colored forearm tattoo. The Marriage Story star accessorized her look by layering a few gold chains around her neck and by fastening a pair of hoops to her ears. She also had on a silver wrist cuff that featured a large turquoise inset that matched her quirky pedicure.