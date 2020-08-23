Share:

DADU - The district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad has opened the shrine of Sufi saint Sakhi Jam Datar for the general public on the directives of Sindh government.

The shrine of Jam Datar and those of other saints had been closed in Sindh five months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this connection, the district administration had written a letter to the Manager Auqaf Department. The district administration, however, in its letter had requested the manager to link opening of the shrine to strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government in view of the coronavirus.