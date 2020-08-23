Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Saturday has finalised the names of two bureaucrats Najam Ahmed Shah and Syed Hassan Naqvi.for the Karachi administrator post. The selected candidate will take over after Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar steps down after completing his four years in power by the end of August. The administrator will stay in power until the local body elections are held in Karachi and a new mayor is sworn in. Both the bureaucrats are Grade 21 officers and currently working as secretaries for different departments of the Sindh got.

Najam Shah is posted as the secretary of the investment department. He has also served as the specialised healthcare and medical education secretary for Punjab from 2016 to 2018. Shah has also served as the finance secretary, and science and technology secretary for Sindh.

Naqvi, on the other hand, is currently working as Sindh’s finance secretary. He has previously served as director of the export processing zone authority, the project director of the computerization board of revenue, and worked at CM House, Governor House and CDGK too. The Sindh government sources told that the two names were being considered and one would be selected by the Sindh Chief Minister.