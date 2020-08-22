Share:

ISLAMABAD-A new cafeteria and barrack opened at Police Station (PS) Koral to provide better accommodation and quality food to the police staff at affordable rates.

The cafeteria was inaugurated by SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buttar along with DSPs Qasim Niazi, Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Koral Asjid Mehmood,

SHO Lohi Bher Shahid Zaman, SHO Nilore Sattar Baig, members of conciliation committee and other citizens and police officials on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP ordered the cafeteria staff to ensure cleanliness and hygiene at the area and the health of the personnel should be taken care in best way.

Islamabad police was taking measures for the welfare of policemen under the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed following the vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, so the personnel can perform their duties efficiently.

The SP also planted a sapling to kick off the tree plantation drive.