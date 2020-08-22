Share:

ISLAMABAD - The SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 10, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.96 percent as compared to the previous week. The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 135.22 points against 133.94 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of PBS. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.5 percent. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.93 percent decrease and went down from 141.62 points in last week to 140.32 points during the week under review. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 1.28 percent, 0.88, percent; 0.66 percent and 0.77 percent respectively. During the week, prices of 9 items decreased, 20 items increased while that of 22 items remained constant. The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included eggs, onions, moog pulse, banans, cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), LPG Cylinder and mash pulse. The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included electricity charges, chicken, potatoes, gur, tea (prepared), garlic, georgette, masoor pulse, sugar, gram pulse, rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9), tomatoes, washing soap, bread, gur, mutton, milk (fresh) beef and wheat flour. Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included milk (powdered), mustard oil, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone local charges and toilet soap.