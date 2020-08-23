Share:

ISLAMABAD - TWICE have officially dropped the English version of their latest mini-album’s title track “More & More.” The new rendition keeps the fun, dance-y elements of the original. “Don’t look away, look in my eyes / Show me your heart do not disguise / You can run but you cannot hide,” the girl group sings in the pre-chorus, before chanting the infectious hook. “We prepared the English version of “MORE & MORE” as a gift to our ONCE around the world,” said TWICE in a group statement. “We wish them happiness, and hope that they enjoy the song.” The song’s release marks the first time the group has recorded a full track in English. TWICE is currently recording material for a new album, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.