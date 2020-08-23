Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh police arrested two alleged outlaws who allegedly deprived a widow of cash Rs one million. According to Sinawan police station sources, two alleged outlaws namely Muhammad Suleman and Qadir Bukhash received cash Rs one million from a widow woman, resident of Sidhari village. They promised her of bright future of her kids. They pretended themselves as representative of NGO. They got money by means of fraud. Police arrested the both alleged outlaws and started investigation.

Youngster held for displaying arm on social media

Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest a youngster who displayed illegal arm on social media. According to official sources, Sarwar Shaheed police team led by SHO Javed Iqbal raided and managed to arrest an alleged outlaw namely Hamaad. The alleged outlaw displayed arm on social media and caused sense of fear in the area. SHO Javed Iqbal stated that nobody would be allowed to put arm on display. Such persons would be dealt strictly.