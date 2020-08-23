Share:

Police have arrested two seminary teachers in Karachi after a video showed one of them torturing a minor female student apparently

with a stick.

According to police, they have arrested two seminary teachers from Mominabad area of the city after one of them were filmed torturing a minor girl.

The district West police said that it launched a probe into the incident as soon as the video went viral on social media.

It emerged during the probe that the video was one and a half year old and the incident occurred in a seminary situated in Orangi Town area of the city. The accused was identified as Qari Farid, who could be seen in the video beating the female student with a stick.