Lakki marwat - The officials of wildlife department on Saturday released precious birds in the Game Reserve in Thanedarwala Darra Tang area.

A simple ceremony was held in the premises of the Game Reserve where DFO Rehmatullah Khan and SDWO Abdul Rehman Marwat released black and brown partridges in the natural habitat.

The officials said that the released birds were seized from illegal carriers in different raids. They said the department was committed to conserve birds and animals and curb illegal hunting at all costs.

They said special check posts had also been established on different roads in the district to foil bids to smuggle birds and animals.