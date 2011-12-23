

LAHORE – Commissioner Jawad Rafiq Malik has ordered to remove barriers, fences, hurdles and other encroachments from outside of all the five star hotels of the City, erected by hotels’ managements which are causing traffic jams on roads.

These orders were issued in a meeting with high level officers of different departments, held at Commissioner Office on Thursday. The meeting also decided to ensure special arrangements for controlling traffic mess of about 203 educational institutes, situated on 20 city roads.

In this regard, Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ahmad Mobin told the meeting that after making special arrangements, smooth flow of traffic would be ensured. He told the Commissioner that in order to save the cyclists from any road accident over 10 thousand reflectors would be distributed among them free of cost while all the encroachments would be removed from service lanes of these 20 model roads.

The Commissioner ordered to remove barriers from outside of all the five star hotels as soon as possible without any pressure and fear of interference. He also ordered to impose heavy fines on the motorists in case of violation of traffic rules or on using mobiles while driving.

This was told that work on roads’ lane marking is likely to be initiated from Dec 26 with launching public awareness campaign about traffic rules by hoisting banners and distributing pamphlets among the commuters. The hurdles around the big hotels in the city have been posing serious threats to vehicular traffic for the past many years, especially after the spat of terrorist hits here.