KARACHI - Leaders of various political parties on Saturday strongly condemned the suicide attack on the life of ANP leader and senior minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, Bashir Ahmed Bilour.

In separate statements issued here, the leaders urged the political parties to get united against the extremists and Taliban, who are killing people in the name of Islam.

According to statement issued here on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the suicide blast in ANP’s workers meeting in Peshawar, and the sad demise of KP’s senior minister Bashir Ahmed Bilour and seven other people including a SHO and personal secretary of the deceased.

“PTI condemns Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan who has claimed the responsibility of the attack and their approach of violence as a weapon to achieve their reprehensible ends”, said PTI chairman.

The current governments have failed miserably in controlling law and order situation in the country which is evident from this condemnable incident.

Imran expressed deep sorrow over sad demise of Bashir Ahmed Bilour and said that the PTI values his efforts for peace in the country and war against terrorism. He also prayed for the rest of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this dastardly act and commiserate with their families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

MQM chief Altaf Hussain, PML-F chief Pir Pagara, Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah, Governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan, senior politician Mairaj Khan, Sindh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Dr Mehraj-ul-Huda and other leaders and ministers. They termed that the people involved in the blast have no connection with the Islam.

They said that suicidal attack on the life of Bashir Bilour was a big loss of the country and urged the people to stand unite against terrorists.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned Peshawar blast at Awami National Party in which Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Bashir Ahmed Bilour was martyred along with six other innocent people.

He termed it another coward attempt by the terrorists hiding in holes to frighten our brave nation.

Blast on Saturday evening in Peshawar claimed seven precious lives. Shaheed Bashir Ahmed Bilour was seriously injured and was under treatment at hospital along with 18 people others.

Chairman PPP said that we would fight against these terrorist elements with entire Pakistan together and purge the society of this cancer of violent extremism. He expressed sympathy with the families who lost their dear ones and prayed for early recovery of those injured.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Shaheed Bashir Ahmed Bilour’s family, whose pain is my pain and whose grief should be this whole nation’s grief,” he said.

Bilawal said that PPP stands by the ANP leadership and workers and paid tributes to Shaheed Bashir Ahmed Bilour for fighting the war against terrorists so bravely and finally laying down his life for the nation.

Moreover, the Chief of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Altaf Hussain has deplored the suicide attack at the end of the ANP meeting. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who lost their loved-ones in the deadly attack including the grieving family of the deceased Bashir Ahmed Bilour.

Altaf said that innocent people were being killed in suicide attacks and even women polio vaccinators were being brutally killed by armed terrorists. “It is the need of the hour that the entire nation gets united against the scourge of terrorism. We should get ready to fight a decisive battle against terrorism with the armed forces of Pakistan.

He also appealed to the heads of the armed forces to give up expediencies and show trust in the nation that wants to establish peace, brotherhood, equality, unity and order in the country.

He said that a comprehensive strategy should be formulated against the terrorists as soon as possible and it should be executed without further delay.