ISLAMABAD - Until Monday two blue-eyed bureaucrats of Sharif brothers were in the race for the prized post of Pakistan’s Ambassador to World Trade Organization, but the one close to prime minister backed away at the eleventh hour.

After “super bureaucrat” Fawad Hassan Fawad’s withdrawal from the candidacy, Dr Taqueer Shah is all set to make it to become country’s ambassador to WTO. Taqueer is a close associate of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and a District Management Group bureaucrat of grade 20.

Well-placed sources in the government informed this correspondent that the government committee called six short-listed candidates for interview on Monday morning but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s most favourite and strongest candidate Fawad Hassan Fawad did not turn up, making the way clear for Tauqeer Shah.

Another candidate of Customs Group grade 20 officer Raja Tahir Mehmood also preferred to opt out knowing well that he could not afford the opposition DMG group heavy weights, sources added.

The post of Pakistan’s ambassador in WTO fell vacant after completion of Asad Bashir’s tenure in August this year. Mostly, government appoints the grade 21 and 22 officers against this post but it would be first time that a grade 20 officer would be representative of Pakistan in Geneva.

One of the candidates among the four interviewees told The Nation that all candidates were intimated that the interviews would be held at 9:30am on Monday, but because of busy schedule of a powerful candidate, the interview committee rescheduled the interview for 2pm. He said that the four candidates were Dr Tauqeer, Umar Hameed, Niaz Muhammad Khan and Dr Asad Majeed Khan who all appeared for the interview.

Sources said that Tauqeer Shah and Fawad were the strongest among the six short-listed candidates but after Fawad’s withdrawal, Touqeer’s selection is almost a decided case. They pointed out that many other senior bureaucrats did not apply for this post due to the names of Sharif brothers closest bureaucrats in the applicant list.

Sources said that the committee members have had heated debate as to who must be sent to Geneva. Trade and Commerce Secretary Muhammad Shahzad Arbab and Establishment Secretary Nadeem Hasaan Asif differed on selection as Shahzad wanted a candidate of relevant field to be appointed on the key post but Nadeem insisted on Tauqir Shah’s selection. Sources mentioned that Establishment secretary has also served as Punjab Home secretary under the supervision of Tauqeer, who was then working as Principal Secretary to Punjab CM.

A senior bureaucrat commented that the post of ambassador to WTO is an important post and government should appoint a person of good repute with sufficient experience in the field of trade and commerce. He said that more than 70 ambassadors of different countries are appointed to WTO almost all of whom are well versed in the relevant filed.

He said that if government appointed Dr Tauqeer, it would be a bad decision also because he is a tainted person facing different cases in courts. It would be an insult to the injuries of Model Town victims as Shah is one of the main accused nominated in the FIR. He opined that Dr Shah is also on the National Institute of Public Administration Course and he has no experience of trade and commerce.