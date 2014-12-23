BFT

London

The Fall is a perfect example of how important the arts are to showcasing Northern Ireland and its blossoming creative industry.

The BBC and RTE co-production does much more than entertain the millions of viewers it has reached across the UK, Ireland and in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America and elsewhere.

The second series of Allan Cubitt’s award-winning TV crime drama set in Belfast - starring Co Down actor Jamie Dornan and American actress Gillian Anderson - has just ended on a cliffhanger with fans desperate for a third series. The Fall demonstrates to a wide range of producers across the globe the impressive infrastructure we have in place to attract and produce big-budget, quality productions.

It also provides work for local actors and crew, as well as presenting the city in a positive light to international audiences.

A variety of TV shows and films have highlighted our growing creative industry to great effect in recent years including gothic horror Dracula Untold, the Oscar-winning movie Philomena, HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones and hugely popular police drama Line of Duty.