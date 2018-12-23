Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that the country was facing a civil dictatorship under Prime Minister Imran Imran. Talking to media outside the accountability court, he said the country would not benefit from the attitude maintained by institutions under the current federal government. He said that instead of leveling baseless allegations against each other, the politicians should sit together for national progress and prosperity. He admitted that the National Accountability Bureau officials deployed for his security maintained cordial attitude with him, saying that he did not want to wrongly accuse anyone.