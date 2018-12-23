Share:

KARACHI - As many as 1,594 students were awarded with degrees in various disciplines whereas around 3, 823 students were conferred degrees in absentia during the 29th Convocation of the University of Karachi held at Valika Ground, KU, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in all 5, 412 students completed their studies in various disciplines and 33 MPhil and 123 PhD degrees were also conferred to the students while two MS degrees and one MD degree were awarded during KU Convection 2018.

The KU has also awarded 177 gold medals to the top position holders during Convocation 2018. Syeda Dreshawwar Fatima of MSc Physiology clinched overall top position and received a gold medal. The chief guest, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Karachi, distributed the gold medals among the top position holders of the faculties while deans awarded gold medals among other recipients.

Meanwhile, Imran Ismail the governor of Sindh, acknowledged that University of Karachi is one of the most prestigious universities in Pakistan. The past, present and future of Karachi University has been directly linked with the history of academic progression in the country.

He advised that students must have had a vision as it would lay the foundation of their lives and necessary for growth in professional work. He also advised to never lose hope in any stage of life whether it is related about getting jobs or anything else, youngsters just keep complete faith in Almighty Allah and keep trying their best.

He observed that students should think and dream big and they would get it with their dedication. He mentioned that governments spend a huge amount in education sector and students should realize this fact as they have to pay it back to the country.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced that the federal government would complete Karachi University Hospital project with the help of Public Private Partnership. He also announced that he would talk to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to increase the grants for the University of Karachi.

“During the last 71 years, our country has gone through many ups and downs in different eras. Despite the geographical constraints and limited resources, Pakistan made the world accept it through constant efforts, education and research work and determination. Pakistan is part of the third world, but it has been blessed with skilled manpower and great minds are our biggest strength. In the course of transforming these minds into experts, our universities particularly Karachi University has played a huge role. This aspect of the university gives Karachi University a unique standing amongst other universities of Pakistan.”