Share:

LAHORE - As many as 13 districts council chairmen have announced to join PTI here in Lahore after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chairmen who met the PM along with Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and announced their joining to PTI were: Pir Ghulam Mohi Uddin Chishti from Vehari, Syed Qilandar Hasnain Shah from Bahawalnagar, Engr Raza Sargana from Khanewal, Umer Khan Gopang from Muzaffargarh, Malik Ali Qadir from Okara, Mian Aslam Sukhera from Pakpattan, Ameer Haider Khan Sangha from Khushab and Emaan Tahir from Attock.

According to the details they were in loop on joining PTI from the last two months and different meetings already took place in this regard. On Saturday, they discussed with Aleem Khan the new local bodies system and agreed upon unconditionally joining hands with Tehrik-e-Insaaf. Most of them quit PML-N before joining the ruling party.

Aleem Khan said that a concrete and effective local bodies system is the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan and work was already in final process in this regard. He added that in the new system administrative and financial powers would be delegated to the elected representatives and special steps would be taken to empower village councils which will cover 80 percent rural population of Punjab.

He welcomed all chairmen and expressed the hope that by their joining PTI it would be good omen to resolve the people’s problems at local level.

The chairmen met the PM at Lahore Airport and were greeted with party flags. PM Imran Khan expressed the hope that joining of chairmen would further strengthen the party and local body institutions in Punjab.

The chairmen expressed their complete confidence in the leadership and vision of the prime minister and expressed the hope that under his dynamic leadership the country would attain progress and prosperity.

The sense of deprivation among the depressed lot would be removed and the people would be empowered at the grassroots level, they added.