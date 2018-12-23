Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The Thirteenth Convocation of Beaconhouse National University (BNU) was held on Saturday at Tarogil Campus.

Vice Chancellor, Shahid Hafiz Kardar conferred the degrees upon graduates of the class of 2018. Former Vice Chancellor, BNU and Ex-Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Sartaj Aziz was the keynote speaker at the occasion. Also present were members of the Board of Governors, Deans of BNU Schools including Prof. Dr. Gulzar Haider, Prof. Dr. Tariq Rahman, Prof. Rashid Rana, Prof. Dr. Khaver Zia, Prof. Dr. Ruhi Khalid and Prof. Dr. Taimur-ul-Hassan together with distinguished faculty members, dignitaries, guests and parents of the graduating students.

A total of 442 graduates were awarded degrees on the occasion. These included 90 from Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts & Design (SVAD), 37 from Razia Hassan School of Architecture (SA), 30 from Seeta Majeed School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), 109 from the School of Media & Mass Communication (SMC), 94 from the SCIT, 47 from the IP and 35 from the School of Education (SE).

The valedictory speaker this year was Ms Nausheen Iftikhar, graduating student from SVAD with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.0 in the MA Art Education program.