KARACHI (PR) - Managements of Adamjee Insurance and Ghandhara Industries have inked the MoU of Isuzu Insurance Program. The ceremony was held at Karachi head office of Adamjee Insurance.

Tameez Ul Haque –Company Secretary, Adamjee Insurance, and Imran Rashied, General Manager Marketing & Sales from Ghandhara Industries, signed the agreement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Imran Rashied said: “ISUZU Ghandhara is dealing with Light Commercial Vehicles with diesel based engines in Pakistan and in collaboration with General Motors USA. Last year Ghandhara Industries has ranked on first third position by Forbes Asia.

For exploring market strategy we had worked on different product lines and analyze ISUZU D-MAX is the finest product which can meet the customer’s expectations and win their hearts. Today we have signed agreement with Adamjee Insurance is a step towards meeting the customer’s insurance needs”.

Syed Ahmer Shoaib – Head of Commercial Operations, Adnan Siddiqui, Head of Retail Sales & Marketing Adamjee Insurance, and Yousuf, Manager Marketing & Sales Ghandhara Industries were also present in the signing ceremony.

Adamjee Insurance, as one of the leading general insurance companies in Pakistan, with a strong foothold in the industry teamed up with other automobile industry players in 2008 for Insurance Programs to introduce online insurance policy issuance solutions to customers through their dealerships. This has created ease for the customers and helped them insure their vehicles online in real time. This system is also integrated with Adamjee Insurance 24/7 call center which is an edge in the insurance industry for claim processing.

Adamjee Insurance goal is to continuously evolve with customers and deliver solutions par excellence by setting high industry standards. Keeping the vision in view Adamjee Insurance always strives to explore new opportunities in an innovative way to bring out differentiated products for the customers to minimize the unforeseen risk.