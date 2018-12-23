Share:

rawalpindi - Airport police allegedly surrendered to political pressure of a Punjab minister and released a proclaimed offender arrested during a raid in Westridge, officials sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

Astoundingly, a senior official of Rawalpindi police also closed the sub-inspector to Police Lines as a punishment for rounding up the PO, the sources added. The PO was identified as Asfand Yar Dawood Khan, they added.

The RPO has also been served with a legal notice by the complainant in the case, copies of which were also dispatched to Inspector General of Police, Chief Minister Punjab and Prime Minister of Pakistan, the sources said.

Civil Judge Class-II/Magistrate 1st Class Zaib Shahzad Cheema on 24/11/18 declared Asfand Yar as PO for not obeying the summons issued by court for his involvement in a case number 385/16 registered under section 489-F with Police Station Airport on complaint of Raja Amir Hussain dated 11/5/18, sources said. The judge also directed police to arrest the PO and produce him before the court.

According to sources, a team of Airport police, led by Sub Inspector Shabbir, on a tip off provided by the complainant, had conducted a raid at Westridge on December 14 and held the PO Asfand Yar. The arrested PO was shifted to police station and locked up behind the bars but a provincial minister called SHO PS Airport Israr Satti and ordered him to release the PO. Following the directions of the minister, the SHO freed the PO Asfand Yar, sources said.

The favour of the SHO to the PO discouraged the team, shattered their confidence and demoralised them, as they had rounded up the PO after making hectic efforts, they said.

The plight of the raiding team did not end here as RPO Fayyaz had taken action against the raiding team and transferred SI Shabbir and closed him to Police Lines, they said.

When contacted, SHO Israr Satti said, “You should question the complainant as to why he had sold out a tempered vehicle at the hands of Asfand Yar”.

He said that the vehicle was impounded by PS Westridge officials. SHO, then, disconnected the call of this correspondent, saying, “I am returning from my village and there is signal problem and cannot talk on mobile phone”.

Interestingly, RPO Fayyaz, during a conversation with The Nation on phone, denied that this number (0300-8601290) was in use of RPO and disconnected the call. Earlier, this correspondent had also texted the RPO a questionnaire asking as to why the SHO released a PO on political pressure and why he (RPO) shown SI Shabbir, who held PO, the door?

When contacted, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Yasir Hamayun rebuffed the allegations. He said that the reports were completely false and that he never had called to any SHO not even in Chakwal, his hometown from where he has been elected.