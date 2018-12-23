Share:

SIALKOT - AJK Supreme Court Chief Justice Ch Ibrahim Zia has stressed a need for working of all the institutions within their constitutional limits for the national development and justice.

He stated this while addressing a largely attended meeting of the local lawyers held at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA). He said that there was no case pending in Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to jazzed up pace of disposal of the cases there in SC AJK. He said that both bar and bench could redress the public grievances regarding delay in justice by ensuring the early disposal of the pending cases.

He urged the lawyers to utilise their full energies and capabilities in providing early justice to the needy people as well. He said good working relationship between bar and bench could help a lot in this regard.

He added that both Pakistan and Kashmir are vital to each other, as both of them were incomplete without each other. He said that the nature has enriched the AJK areas with full natural resources and the proper utilisation of these natural resources could pave the way of national development and prosperity of both Pakistan and even AJK.

He said that there were big opportunities available there in AJK to establish the hydro power producing plants. He said that there was no other option except the affiliation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, as the affiliation Kashmir is also vital for the completion of Pakistan. Kashmir and Pakistan were incomplete without each other, he said.

He said, "The time has come that all of us should come forward to play our pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan and making it very strong and prosperous as well". He said that the oppressed Kashmiri people were writing the golden chapter of history of freedom movement in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by sacrificing their lives to get freedom from Indian yoke.

He said that the world should now focus on the early amicable peaceful solution to the Kashmir Dispute has now become vital for establishing durable peace in this region.

He said that the World must use its complete influence to halt the growing human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent people and growing atrocities by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley. He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

He said the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the Held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon. He said that the peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Held Kashmir. He expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Sialkot DBA President Irfanul Haq presided over the meeting. Justice of AJK Supreme Court Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, Acting Sialkot District and Session Judge (DSJ) Zahid Mehmood Ghazanvi, local senior civil judges, ADSGs and leading lawyer-cum-human rights activist Ghazala Adnan were also present.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram termed Kashmir a key to peace. He added the sacrifices of the hundreds of the thousands of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke, as the Kashmir Issue has reached near its peaceful amicable solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon.

Irfanul Haq said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Sub Continent, as this prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

Earlier, the local district judiciary of Sialkot presented guard of honour to the chief justice upon his arrival at District Judicial Complex Sialkot.

Meanwhile, the AJK chief justice visited Iqbal Manzil in Sialkot. The AJK CJ paid homage to Allama Iqbal while highlighting various aspects of Allama Iqbal's poetry, philosophy and vision.

He said that Allama Iqbal had been the precious legacy and asset of the whole of the mankind and humanity. He said that there were the secrets of nations' development and prosperity in Iqbal's great philosophy of Khudi and poetry.

He also showed keen interest in all rare personal used things of his grandfather Allama Iqbal and pictures of his family displayed there.