ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday shared the details of property tax bills of a New York apartment allegedly owned by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Ali Zaidi, in a tweet on his social media account, shared the address of apartment as 524 East 72 Street, Apt 37F, NY, NY Manhattan 10021 along with details of property tax bills. The minister, in another tweet tagged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) member of the Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman , said: “@khurram2004 more info for your petition.”

Khurram Sher Zaman, along with Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has filed a reference with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh against Zardari, seeking his disqualification as a member of the National Assembly for concealing the Manhattan apartment in his election nomination papers.

Earlier, Minister Ali Zaidi on December 20 posted the alleged sale deed of the apartment mentioning the PPP leader as the grantee/buyer, on his social media account.