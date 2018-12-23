Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Airports Security Force came into action on Saturday and fired gunshots after spotting three suspects who managed to enter inside Noor Khan Airbase by scaling the boundary wall at Bandh Khana Roadside, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation.

According to sources, three suspects scaled the boundary wall of Noor Khan Airbase from Bandh Khana Roadside at 12:40pm.

However, the ASF officials on duty spotted the suspects and opened indiscriminate firing to scare the suspects, the sources added. The suspects run away but a person namely Abdullah Khan has also seen them and opened fire on them.

Abdullah caught one of three suspects and handed him over to police, sources said. The suspect was taken to Sadiqabad police where the bosses of Rawalpindi police and personnel of law enforcement and intelligence agencies also reached and grilled him, the sources said.

SHO Police Station Sadiqabad Khizar Hayyat, when contacted, confirmed the incident. They said ASF had caught an accused who along with two others jumped the wall of base. They said two others fled from the scene. They said the detainee during investigation claimed he along with two others came to the base to collect garbage. He said police also raided the house of Shahid but found nothing suspicious from the house where his mother and sister also residing.

“Shahid is an Afghan national and earns money by collecting garbage,” he said. “Initial inquiry points that these boys have no criminal inclination or linkages. Further verifications are underway,” said another senior police officer during an interaction with The Nation.

The incident has also led to a massive combing in the area by police and personnel of other LEAs. However, police could not make any arrest or recovery during the operation.