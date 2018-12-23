Share:

Career Counseling is a process that will help you to know and understand yourself and the world of work in order to make career-related, educational, and life decisions. Career development is more than just deciding on a major and what job you want to get when you graduate. Psychology plays an important role in mental growth and it enables a person to grasp the best career decisions in their life. Psychology helps a person get a systematic understanding of evaluating information to approach reasonable conclusions, that are purposeful, well reasoned and goal directed. Also, t opens a lot of other ways to single out the best career options.

Furthermore, in academic life, people often get confused in choosing their career decisions- which are the most momentous steps they take in their life. According to an estimate nearly three percent of people in Pakistan are staying on their chosen subjects or goals that clearly specifies that Pakistan requires many such institutions to help in career counselling.

Selection of the right career is one of the most important and life changing decisions in a student’s life. If it is not taken serious enough, it may result in a life time regret, irritation and restlessness. But proper guidance by a professional educational advisor at this stage, leads a student to the road to success.

We don’t have career counsellors in Pakistan other than a few institutions which hire career counsellors to guide their students. Government should pay attention to this issue so that the students may have some basic knowledge about any profession before deciding to take it as their future profession. Students should be able to consult their teachers, parents and friends in this regard, particularly the persons that are already attached with the profession they are interested in.

HAFSA TARIQ,

Lahore, December 11.