LONDON - Andros Townsend Saturday scored a contender for goal of the season as Crystal Palace produced a shock with a 3-2 victory at Manchester City. The result ended City’s 100 percent home record this season and means they will spend Christmas four points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

When Ilkay Gundogan gave the hosts the lead on 27 minutes, it looked like business as usual until Jeff Schlupp equalised five minutes later -- and on 35 minutes, the visitors were ahead after Townsend rocketed a sensational volley into the top corner.

Pep Guardiola raced down the tunnel as soon as the half-time whistle was blown, but things got even worse after the interval as Luka Milivojevic slotted past Ederson from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker was adjudged to have brought down Max Meyer in the box. Kevin De Bruyne pulled a goal back late on but, despite a late rally, they were unable to find an equaliser.

That wasn’t the only shock of the day as Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at home by Leicester. Maurizio Sarri’s men had dominated possession in the early stages without finding a way past Kasper Schmeichel. Eden Hazard came close on 33 minutes but crashed his effort onto the bar as his search for a 100th Chelsea goal continued.

But, on 51 minutes, Jaime Vardy fired past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the corner as Sarri’s men conceded for the first time at home since Nov. 4.

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shot to the top of the Premier League scoring charts with two goals in the 3-1 home win over struggling Burnley in the day’s early game. The Gabon forward gave Arsenal the lead in the 14th minute, knocking in a pass from Sead Kolasinac after a classy ball from Mesut Ozil. He then smashed high into the net in the 48th to complete an impressive counter-attack from Unai Emery’s side.

Burnley, 18th in the table and without an away win since September, hit back with a scrappy goal from Ashley Barnes having spurned a good chance to take an unlikely lead at the start of the game when Ashley Westwood was denied by the feet of Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Alex Iwobi made the points safe in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, the Ralph Hasenhuttl revolution continued as Southampton beat Huddersfield 3-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium. Nathan Redmond opened the scoring with his first of the season before Danny Ings made it 2-0 from the penalty spot three minutes before half-time.

Huddersfield pulled one back two minutes before the hour through Philip Billing but Michael Obafemi restored the Saints’ two goal advantage on 71 minutes. Watford brought West Ham United’s streak of Premier League success to an abrupt halt with a surprise 2-0 win at the London Stadium thanks to a first-half Troy Deeney penalty and a late Gerard Deulofeu strike.

Deeney tucked home his third goal of the season on the half-hour from the spot after Fabian Balbuena had bundled over Roberto Pereyra, the defender injuring himself so badly that he had to leave the field.

The goal had come during end-to-end fare as the Hammers had started to take control in search of a fifth successive league victory.

Deulofeu’s goal secured Watford their first away win for over two months and lifted them, temporarily at least, into the top six, three points clear of the Hammers.

David Brooks continued his fine run of form with a superb brace to earn Bournemouth a 2-0 home win over 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion. Brooks fired Bournemouth ahead with a rasping shot from 20 metres in the 21st minute and after Brighton had defender Lewis Dunk sent off in the second half, the 21-year old Welshman sealed the home side’s win with a fine looping header.

Bournemouth, who celebrated only their second league win in the last eight matches, moved up to eighth position on 26 points from 18 games while Brighton stayed 13th after suffering their third successive defeat.

Fulham secured their first clean sheet of the season with some dogged defending in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The hosts, looking for a second successive win, were unable to find a way past a Fulham side who remain bottom of the standings but have stopped shipping goals at the rate they did before coach Claudio Ranieri succeeded Slavisa Jokanovic.

That was almost undone after 20 minutes at St James’ Park as a header from Jamaal Lascelles took a deflection off Fulham striker and ex-Newcastle man Aleksandar Mitrovic and was going in before being hooked off the line.

Rafa Benitez’s side pumped balls into the area in the second half, looking to find the head of striker Salomon Rondon, but the match finished in a stalemate leaving them 14th in the standings.

results

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley

Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

Huddersfield 1-3 Southampton

Man City 2-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 0-0 Fulham

West Ham 0-2 Watford