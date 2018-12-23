Share:

Experts have said that the defence cooperation between Pakistan and China is a normal and necessary practice which should not be linked to the Belt and Road Initiative.

Talking to the Global Times, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute China said that the new 054A is the third generation of China's frigates has better air defence capability as it is equipped with an improved radar and more missiles that have longer range.

He said that the warship would be one of the largest technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy which would strengthen Pakistan's capability to respond to future challenges, maintain peace and stability and balance of power in Indian Ocean Region.

The expert said that the building of the Type 054A is the latest example of strengthened China-Pakistan defence cooperation in recent years under an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.