SARGODHA - Three persons including a child died and three others sustained injuries in a road accident occurred here in the limits of Bhalwal Police.

Police said that Rashid Mehmood, resident of Wazirabad, along with his five family members, was heading towards Islamabad in a car via motorway when a recklessly driven Mazda van collided with the car at Salam Interchange. As a result, Rashid, his wife Kaneez Bibi and a six-year-old son d died on the spot. Three others including Muhammad Munir, Sidra Ashraf and another sustained injuries.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Bhalwal. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.