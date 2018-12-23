Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the credit of breaking political stagnancy of 30 years in Punjab goes to Imran Khan.

Talking to different delegation who called upon him at CM office here Sunday, he said because of the hard work of government province is set to right direction. “We are determined to bring the dream of New Pakistan come true as exemplary steps have been taken for the welfare of common man under the leadership of PM Imran Khan,” he added.

He said that credit to successfully complete the 100-day agenda goes to the whole team and for the first time revolutionary project of shelter house for poor sleeping on roads has been started. Shelter House is a plan to save people from the harsh weather.

He said that the construction of shelter house buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi will be completed soon, while the other places will be constructed step by step.

He vowed that we will serve people more than they are expecting. No obstacle in the construction and development of New Pakistan will be tolerated as PTI government is standing with the weak ones. Moreover he added that work done by our government in 100 days is much more than the progress of other governments in their whole tenure.

Previously, the resources were restricted to just a few areas. Former rulers have ignored the issues of deprived areas due to which these areas became more and more vulnerable. However as per vision of PM Imran Khan, resources have been diverted toward these areas and we will uplift every under-privileged tehsil up to the developed areas.

PTI government will extend all facilities to far flanged areas. CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, country is moving towards a bright future.

He said that he himself is monitoring ongoing development programs in our province. We are thankful to Allah Almighty for successful completion of 100-days development agenda and government will keep the public mandate in its preference.