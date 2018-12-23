Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday felicitated Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq for conducting ten consecutive 'Interiors Pakistan' exhibitions successfully across the country to promote local furniture sector. In a message addressed to PFC Chief after visiting in 3-day mega 10th “Interiors Pakistan” as a chief guest on its concluding day, Abdul Razak Dawood said the PFC events were boosting the visitor economy through domestic and international visitation, facilitating small business growth by connecting buyers and sellers, knowledge sharing leading to innovation and business collaboration and providing a platform for international trade and investment. He also shared his experience with PFC Chief and said he was happy to see so many stalls in the exhibition displaying world class innovative furniture products and interior designs to attract the buyers.

He said there is dire need of focusing on developing technology and improving quality in furniture sector to increase volume of its export and attract the global investors.

Abdul Razak Dawood urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote local industry in Pakistan. "Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best of skills that can help develop the country on modern lines," he added. He said that during expo visit, he has seen that furniture industry has full potential for boosting export provided they focus more on its quality at par with international standards. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very clear to provide best possible excellent package of incentives to fully encourage the private sector to push up volume of export.

He asked PFC chief to come up with concrete and viable proposals so corrective and result oriented measures were taken timely to achieve the targets as envisioned by the Prime Minister. He said “always feel free to visit him for help accelerate the pace of economic growth in the country and he is all the time ready to provide the business a viable cushion for ease of doing business”.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressing his gratitude for this warm encouraging message said PFC would extend all support to the government for implementing its economic policies in the country besides strengthening public-private partnership to promote exports. He said the business community is much optimistic that the economy of the country would be revived soon under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Pakistan furniture industry had a great future and: "We predict that the increased exposure through Interiors Pakistan will highlight the skill and talent in the country in future too". He said Interior's Pakistan was a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan.

Mian Kashif said the PFC is also continuing its work to develop a Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter international market. “However, it required concerted efforts to ensure that raw material was available, skills were taught and quality control was achieved,” he concluded.