KARACHI - The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of MCC Preventive, Karachi on Saturday claimed to have seized over 28,000 litres diesel from various illegal pumps.

In pursuance of board’s directives, continued its enforcement drive against illegal filling stations and pumps involved in illegal sale and purchase of smuggled diesel and launched operation at Dhabeji area.

According to the Customs spokesperson, the staff successfully recovered 28,000 to 30,000 litres diesel from various illegal pumps and dumping sites with especial designed tanks tactfully concealed in the premises for their unlawful business of Iranian smuggled diesel. The spokesperson added that four illegal filling stations and pumps have therefore been sealed after recovery of impugned diesel.

The spokesperson further said that one Toyota Surf was also detained during the operation bearing registration No BD.1848, pending production and verification of documents worth Rs87,920. Further investigation was underway.