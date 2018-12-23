Share:

LAHORE - EFU Life will take on FG Polo team in the final of the Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2018 here tomorrow, (Sunday) at Fortress Stadium.

While the subsidiary final will be contested between PBG/Remounts and BBJ at Cavalry Ground at 1:00 pm.

ahore Garrison Polo Club Secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said on Saturday that this eight-goal event has been featured by top national and international players, who exhibited their prowess throughout the league round matches and the best sides have qualified for the main final.

“Hopefully, the final will prove to be action-packed and enthralling encounter, as a great number of spectators are being expected to come and witness the final.”

One of the finalist teams EFU Life consists of Syed M Turab Rizvi, Syed M Aun Rizvi, Edward Banner Eve and Raja Temur Nadeem while other finalist team FG Polo team includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Farooq Amin Sufi, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Eulogio Celestino.