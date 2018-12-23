Share:

BELGRADE - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov urged the European Union to define more clearly the policy toward migrants and the rules for granting asylum.

“We talked about the asylum system in the European Union. Unfortunately, the Austrian presidency of the EU has not moved this issue forward. During the Romanian presidency, we will pave the way for the resolution of this issue, because we can no longer face such principles, like the principle of solidarity, according to which the first country that accepts people bears the entire burden”, Tsipras said at a press conference. In turn, Borissov also expressed hope that during Romania’s EU presidency, progress would be reached in solving the migration crisis.

“During the Austrian EU presidency, progress in this regard has not been as significant as I had hoped. We will count on the Romanian presidency to implement this, and this topic should remain on the EU agenda”, Borissov said.

Romania will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2019.

Earlier in the day, Belgrade hosted a meeting between the prime ministers of Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and the Serbian president. The delegations also included heads of national football associations and sports ministers.