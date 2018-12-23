Share:

RAWALPINDI - The authorities on Saturday released former senator Faisal Raza Abidi from Adiala Jail after receiving his bail orders issued by the Islamabad High Court.

Secretariat police in federal capital had registered a First Information Report against former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi for using inappropriate language in a TV interview against Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The FIR registered under Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) and includes different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) does not specify the programme it is referring to.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar, however, when contacted, confirmed the jail authorities released Faisal Raza Abidi. He said Faisal was released following the bail orders issued by IHC.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested two suspects from outside Jamia Masjid Siddique-e-Akbar and a seminary at Alabad, within limits of Police Station Westridge, informed sources.

The detainees were moved to unknown location for further investigation, sources said. They said the suspects were wanted by security forces for their involvement in anti-state activities. The detainees were ex-students of the seminary and were held by personnel of security forces when they were entering the seminary on Friday noon.

A search operation was also carried out by police and other law enforcement agencies in Satellite Town, the area of PS New Town. However, no arrest was made during the search operation.