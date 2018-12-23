Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ordered a report from Lok Virsa in 3 days about its non-professional attitude and mismanagement. The minister took action on Saturday on a written complaint by renowned environmentalist and Director Pakistan Mountain Festival Muneer Ahmad.

Muneer Ahmad met the federal minister and complained that Lok Virsa staff was using his (Fawad Chaudhry’s) name for their wrongdoings and insult small cultural organisations as there was no permanent head of the institution and staff members were free to do what they wanted. Muneer cited an example of the ill-treatment of the Lok Virsa staff, saying “It turned an inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan Mountain Festival a failure by its non-professional attitude.”

He in his 4-page complaint also informed the minister about the management and financial issues in the organisation and requested to appoint a permanent head and replace the non-professional employees with merited workers.