LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that dream of establishment of mother and child hospitals is about to come true.

Addressing a ceremony arranged on Saturday for raising fund for Sir Ganga Ram Mother & Child Hospital, she said that PC-I of the project has already been prepared. Wife of Senior Minister, Kiran Aleem Khan, donated Rs2 million. The participants donated Rs1 million cash and the same amount through cheques. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), faculty and doctors also attended the ceremony.

“We are improving healthcare system. Ganga Ram Mother & Child Hospital would be state of the art project,” said the Minister. She said that mother & child hospitals would also be established in five districts of Punjab. “Project of mother & child hospitals is being appreciated worldwide. USAID and DFID had also offered technical and financial cooperation,” she said. She said that FMJU was close to her heart because she had been learning and then teaching there. “I am proud of to be part of this great institution. I am happy to see that many of my mentors and students are here today,” she said.

Kiran Aleem Khan said that she and her children were born in Ganga Ram Hospital. “I will work for raising funds for such a facility,” she said.