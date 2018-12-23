Share:

It is true to mention that Islam is the true faith. Whoever follows Islam, they will be at peace like other Muslim personalities. It is said that Pakistan is an Islamic state and it will follow Islam. But unfortunately the public is not observing Islam. Hazrat Muhammad (P.B.U.H) said whoever follows the Quran and Sunnah will be successful. Islam talks about the rights of females and their education. In Pakistan some females are being neglected by their parents and husbands. They have a right to be free.

I believe that Imran Khan can change Pakistan, but we, too,have to think about our nation Pakistan Zindabad.

REHMAT S.A,

Balochistan, December 11.