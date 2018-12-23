Share:

BADIN - Thardeep Rural Development Programme in collaboration with food Fortification Programme launched food fortification awareness campaign in Sindh here the other day.

The Food Fortification Programme (FFP) is a five-year programme funded by UK Government’s Department for International Development (DFID). Public awareness campaign has been kicked off in districts Karachi and Badin and will subsequently proceed to 18 other districts of Sindh.

TRDP conducted awareness raising sessions with district health department and trader, retailers and millers when participants were sensitized to mix iron, folic acid and zinc in the flour wheat to provide nutrient filled food for children and women to overcome the malnutrition and stunted growth, said Zaheeruddin an official of TRDP during launching of the programme.

In the first phase of this programme in seven districts of Sindh steps are taken to address the issues of malnutrition and challenges of stunted growth, which are affecting the efforts of human development index of the country. he added. Besides providing the micro-feeders, he said that special efforts were also made to sensitize Lady Health Supervisors to ensure that women and children were sensitized at village level to demand for fortified flour and ghee.