Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid says Pakistan Railways has started twenty trains in first hundred days of government.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Rehman Baba Express in Peshawar today, he said twenty more trains will be run next year to facilitate the passengers.

Sheikh Rashid said freight trains are being increased to fifteen which will boost the economy of the country.

He said two VVIPs nonstop trains will also be launched in next two months besides starting three trains for tourists.

He said Jahangira and Nowshera stations will be developed under CPEC.

Our Peshawar correspondent reports that Rehman Baba Express will reduce the duration of travel between Peshawar and Karachi from seven to nine hours.